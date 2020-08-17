Number of active COVID-19 cases rises by 23

Nicholas Pongratz

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 708, up from 685 on Sunday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

About 32% of these cases are in Budapest.



The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,946 from 4,916 on Sunday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,630, up 7 compared to Sunday.

The death toll rose by one over the weekend to 608.

Some 62 patients are currently hospitalized, six of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 380,932 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 8,188 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,154. Pest County is the second most affected, with 727 cases, followed by Fejér County (386 cases)