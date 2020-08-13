Number of active COVID-19 cases rises by 11

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 645, up from 634 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 30% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,813 from 4,768 on Wednesday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,561, up 32 compared to yesterday.

The death toll has risen to 607, after the passing of two chronically ill, elderly patients.

Some 66 patients are currently hospitalized, with five of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 369,545 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,613 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,113. Pest County is the second most affected, with 708 cases, followed by Fejér County (382 cases)