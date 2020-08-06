Number of active COVID-19 cases remains at 534

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary remains at 534, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

About 35% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,597 from 4,564 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,463, up 32 compared to yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 600, after the passing of an elderly, chronically ill patient.

Some 74 patients are currently hospitalized, with eight of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 352,546 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,227 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,069. Pest County is the second most affected, with 695 cases, followed by Fejér County (379 cases).