Number of active COVID-19 cases reaches 4,706

Bence Gaál

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hungary stands at 4,706, up from 4,377 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information website koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

About 43% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by 341 to 9,304.

The number of recoveries stands at 3,972.

The death toll has increased to 626, after the passing of an elderly, chronically ill patient.

Some 192 patients are currently hospitalized, 12 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 487,146 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 23,318 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 4,069. Pest County is the second most affected, with 1,314 cases, followed by Fejér County (554 cases).