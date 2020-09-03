Number of active COVID-19 cases reaches 2,373

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 2,373, up from 2,100 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

About 44% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by 301 to 6,923.

The number of recoveries has risen to 3,930, up 27 compared to yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 620, after the passing of an elderly patient.

Some 100 patients are currently hospitalized, seven of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 445,047 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 12,608 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 3,067. Pest County is the second most affected, with 987 cases, followed by Fejér County (452 cases).