Number of active COVID-19 cases reaches 1,820

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 1,820, up from 1,763 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 43% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by 118 to 6,257.

The number of recoveries has risen to 3,821, up 60 compared to yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 616, after the passing of a 74-year-old patient.

Some 96 patients are currently hospitalized, seven of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 429,942 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 10,124 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,762. Pest County is the second most affected, with 886 cases, followed by Fejér County (432 cases).