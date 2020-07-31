Number of active COVID-19 cases reach 556

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 556, up from 542 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 34% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,505 from 4,484 yesterday. All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,353, up from 3,346 yesterday.

The death toll stands at 596 (no change).

Some 73 patients are currently hospitalized, with six of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 339,163 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 8,083 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,053. Pest County is the second most affected, with 685 cases, followed by Fejér County (380 cases).