Number of active COVID-19 cases increases to 490

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 490, up from 484 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 34% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by 18 to 4,398. All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,312, up 12 compared to yesterday.

The death toll stands at 596 (no change).

Some 70 patients are currently hospitalized, with four of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 319,854 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,318 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,021. Pest County is the second most affected, with 666 cases, followed by Fejér County (379 cases).