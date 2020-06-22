Number of active COVID-19 cases hits 940

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 940, up from 935 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 39% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 4,102, up eight compared to yesterday. All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries has increased to 2,590, up one compared to yesterday.

The death toll has risen to 572, after the passing of two, chronically ill, elderly patients.

Some 184 patients are currently hospitalized, with 14 of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 258,115 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 3,528 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,946. Pest County is the second most affected, with 605 cases, followed by Fejér County (376 cases)