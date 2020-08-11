Number of active COVID-19 cases hits 614

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 614, up from 601 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

About 30% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,746 from 4,731 on Monday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,527, up two compared to yesterday.

The death toll remains at 605.

Some 62 patients are currently hospitalized, with six of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 363,459 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,492 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,100. Pest County is the second most affected, with 706 cases, followed by Fejér County (382 cases)