Number of active COVID-19 cases falls to 534

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 534, up from 540 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

About 35% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,564 from 4,553 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,431, up 16 since Monday.

The death toll has increased to 599, after the passing of an elderly, chronically ill patient.

Some 72 patients are currently hospitalized, with seven of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 350,108 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 6,858 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,067. Pest County is the second most affected, with 692 cases, followed by Fejér County (379 cases).