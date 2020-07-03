Number of active COVID-19 cases drops to 832

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 832, down from 858 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 39% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by six to 4,172. All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries has increased to 2,752, up 31 compared to yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 588, after the passing of an elderly, chronically ill patient.

Some 150 patients are currently hospitalized, with nine of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 281,628 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 1,217 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,983. Pest County is the second most affected, with 627 cases, followed by Fejér County (378 cases).