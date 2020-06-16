Number of active COVID-19 cases drops below 1,000

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 996, with recoveries outpacing new infections, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Approximately 40% of the active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has increased by one, reaching 4,077.

The death toll currently stands at 565, up two compared to yesterday.

The number of recoveries has grown by 31, reaching 2,516.

Some 255 patients require hospitalization, with 17 of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 236,828 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,545 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,927. Pest County is the second most affected, with 593 cases, followed by Fejér County (376 cases).