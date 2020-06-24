Number of active COVID-19 cases decreases to 920

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 920, down from 934 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 39% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by seven, to 4,114.

The number of recoveries has increased to 2,618, up 18 compared to yesterday.

The death toll has risen to 576, after the passing of three elderly, chronically ill patients.

Some 183 patients are currently hospitalized, with 13 of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 261,420 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 3,705 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,952. Pest County is the second most affected, with 609 cases, followed by Fejér County (376 cases)