Number of active COVID-19 cases declines to 484

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 484, down from 487 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 35% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by 14 to 4,380. All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,300, up 17 compared to yesterday.

The death toll stands at 596 (no change).

Some 76 patients are currently hospitalized, with four of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 312,988 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,001 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,019. Pest County is the second most affected, with 663 cases, followed by Fejér County (379 cases).