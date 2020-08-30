Number of active coronavirus cases up by nearly 300

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 1,588, up from 1,296 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu. The number of new cases registered represents the highest daily increase in confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

About 41% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by 292 to 5,961.

The number of recoveries remains at 3,759.

The death toll stands at 614, with no new COVID-related fatalities registered.

Some 90 patients are currently hospitalized, seven of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 424,270 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 8,633 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,603. Pest County is the second most affected, with 854 cases, followed by Fejér County (429 cases).