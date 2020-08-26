Number of active coronavirus cases up 55

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 940, up from 885 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 37% of these cases are in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 5,288 from 5,215 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,734, up 16 compared to yesterday.

The death toll remains at 614.

Some 57 patients are currently hospitalized, seven of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 405,607 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,707 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,302. Pest County is the second most affected, with 769 cases, followed by Fejér County (401 cases).