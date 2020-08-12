Number of active coronavirus cases rises to 634

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 634, up from 614 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 29% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,768 from 4,746 on Tuesday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,529, up two compared to yesterday.

The death toll remains at 605.

Some 64 patients are currently hospitalized, with five of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 366,356 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,730 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,102. Pest County is the second most affected, with 706 cases, followed by Fejér County (382 cases)