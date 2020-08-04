Number of active coronavirus cases rises to 540

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 540, up from 534 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

About 36% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,553 from 4,544 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,415, up two since Monday.

The death toll has increased to 598, after the passing of an elderly, chronically ill patient.

Some 75 patients are currently hospitalized, with seven of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 348,132 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,742 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,067. Pest County is the second most affected, with 691 cases, followed by Fejér County (379 cases).