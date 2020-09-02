Number of active coronavirus cases rises above 2,000

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 2,100, up from 1,820 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

About 45% of active cases are located in Budapest.



The total number of confirmed cases has grown by 365 to 6,622.

The number of recoveries has risen to 3,903, up 82 compared to yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 619, after the passing of three elderly patients.

Some 98 patients are currently hospitalized, seven of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 437,531 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 11,485 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,960. Pest County is the second most affected, with 945 cases, followed by Fejér County (437 cases).