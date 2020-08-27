Number of active coronavirus cases rises above 1,000

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 1,008, up from 940 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 39% of these cases are in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 5,379 from 5,288 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,757, up 23 compared to yesterday.

The death toll remains at 614.

Some 69 patients are currently hospitalized, eight of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 405,607 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,707 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,346. Pest County is the second most affected, with 782 cases, followed by Fejér County (403 cases).