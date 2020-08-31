Number of active coronavirus cases reaches 1,763

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 1,763, up from 1,588 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 42% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by 178 to 6,139.

The number of recoveries has risen to 3,761, up two compared to yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 615, after the passing of a 68-year old patient.

Some 103 patients are currently hospitalized, seven of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 428,150 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 8,982 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,700. Pest County is the second most affected, with 869 cases, followed by Fejér County (435 cases).