Number of active coronavirus cases grows to 529

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 529, up from 523 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 33% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown to 4,456 from 4,448 yesterday. All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,331, up from 3,329 yesterday

The death toll stands at 596 (no change).

Some 76 patients are currently hospitalized, with six of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 330,239 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 8,970 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,034. Pest County is the second most affected, with 681 cases, followed by Fejér County (380 cases).