Number of active coronavirus cases drops to 511

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 511, down from 514 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 36% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at only 478 last Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases has grown by six to 4,339. All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,232, up nine compared to yesterday.

The death toll stands at 596.

Some 83 patients are currently hospitalized, with five of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 310,070 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 5,710 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 2,013. Pest County is the second most affected, with 657 cases, followed by Fejér County (379 cases).