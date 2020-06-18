Number of active coronavirus cases declines to 947

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 947, down from 964 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Approximately 39% of the active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases has increased by one, reaching 4,079.

The death toll has increased to 568, after the passing of an elderly, chronically ill patient.

The number of recoveries has grown by 17, reaching 2,564.

Some 199 patients require hospitalization, with 15 of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 245,598 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 7,092 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,934. Pest County is the second most affected, with 597 cases, followed by Fejér County (376 cases)