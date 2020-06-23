Number of active coronavirus cases declines to 934

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 934, down from 940 yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

About 39% of these cases are located in Budapest.

The number of recoveries has increased to 2,600, up 10 compared to yesterday.

The death toll has risen to 573, after the passing of a 100-year-old chronically ill patient.

Some 183 patients are currently hospitalized, with 14 of them requiring ventilation as well.

So far, 258,861 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 4,193 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,948. Pest County is the second most affected, with 608 cases, followed by Fejér County (376 cases)