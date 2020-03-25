No additional infection risk in using cash

Nicholas Pongratz

From the point of view of spreading the coronavirus, the use of cash does not pose any extra risk compared to contact with other common items, says novekedes.hu.

It is part of the daily routine of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) and cash logistics service providers outside the central bank to remove worn-out banknotes from circulation.

Several European central banks, including MNB, and the World Health Organization have pointed out that the use of cash does not pose a major risk for the spread of the coronavirus, but in a widespread pandemic situation, compliance with basic hygiene rules to reduce risks is even more important, novekedes.hu adds.