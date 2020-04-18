New protective gear arrives in Hungary

Ekaterina Sidorina

Six million masks and three million gloves arrived on what Hungary calls its China airbridge today (Saturday), Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced.

Photo by Rebeca Serna/Shutterstock.com

Szijjártó said that Wizz Air, the Hungarian low cost carrier responsible for the delivery of the personal protective equipment, is extremely important, as its planes are bringing in key tools for successful healthcare practices.

Wizz Air planes have made the route on the China-Hungary air bridge about 50 times, he said.

The new PPE will be taken to the central warehouse after custom clearance and quality control, and then delivered to hospitals and clinics, the minister added.

More protective gear and other medical equipment is expected in the upcoming weeks.

