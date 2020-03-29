New informational campaign via phone

Ekaterina Sidorina

A new comprehensive COVID-19 information campaign is to be launched by the government, via telephone.

Illustrative photo only. Photo by Elenadesign/Shutterstock.com

In addition to the short videos and posters that have already been in use, the cabinet has decided to place phone calls to Hungarian citizens.

During the call, the government will reinforce the message that the COVID-19 coronavirus could be present anywhere, therefore further reduction of the personal contacts is needed.

The cabinet will also remind people about the current restriction concerning leaving the place of residence and the curfew rules for citizens over the age of 65.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.