New COVID-19 cases expected to peak on May 3

Bence Gaál

The coronavirus pandemic in Hungary is expected to peak on May 3, based on mathematical models, Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller said at an online press conference by the Operational Group held today, according to a report by kormany.hu.

Cecília Müller (Photo by Gergely Botár/kormany.hu)

She said that the number of new cases will hit a plateau, meaning that the number of new infections will stagnate for several days. Müller added that the duration of this plateau phase cannot be predicated at the moment.

She added that the May 3 date had been known for some time and that the healthcare system has been carrying out technical preparations based on the prediction.

The online training of healthcare workers is currently in progress, in combination with "blended learning" which combines online and conventional methods, Müller noted.

So far, 2,822 physicians, 8,803 nurses and 659 volunteers have started the training program, while 1,668 physicians, almost 6,000 nurses and 350 volunteers have already completed it, having passed the end-of-training examination, she said.

