More than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 77,847, with 5,318 new cases and 107 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 2,357.

Some 25% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 104,943, up from 99,625 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 24,847.

Currently, 5,612 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 405 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,189,962 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 36,911 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 26,697. Pest County is the second most affected, with 13,605 cases, followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron County (6,928 cases).