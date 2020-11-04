More than 4,000 new coronavirus cases registered in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary stands at 67,693, with 4,216 new cases and 90 new deaths registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The death toll stands at 2,063.

Some 25% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 90,988, up from 86,769 yesterday.

The number of recoveries has risen to 21,232.

Currently, 4,871 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 355 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 1,129,648 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 32,743 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 23,297. Pest County is the second most affected, with 11,418 cases, followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County (5,792 cases).