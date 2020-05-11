More than 3,950 companies apply for wage support

MTI – Econews

More than 3,950 companies have applied for wage support for close to 54,000 employees who are working reduced hours under a government scheme, Innovation and Technology Ministry state secretary Tamás Schanda said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Applications for the support are being processed within eight working days, Schanda noted.

He said retailers and wholesalers account for 30% of the applications submitted, manufacturing companies for 13.5%, and hotels, restaurants and cafes for 13%. Microbusinesses make up 60pc of the applications, small businesses 26% and medium-sized enterprises 10pc, while big companies account for just 4% of the total.

More than 163,000 Hungarians have applied for jobless benefits or wage support because theyʼre out of work due to the pandemic, he said. The goal is to put those people back on the job, if not in the private sector, then with the help of the state, he added.

Schanda said 376 employers had applied for wage support for staff working in R&D&I. The subsidies will preserve the jobs of close to 5,900 researchers, he noted.

