More than 3,500 Romanians stuck on Austria-Hungary border

BBJ

More than 3,500 Romanian citizens are stuck at the border between Austria and Hungary border, after the Hungarian government decided to close down the borders as a part of coronavirus containment measures, according to a report by Romania Journal.

Image: Johanna Poetsch / Shutterstock.com

The report says that car queues at the border are stretching on tens of kilometers.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a phone talk with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó about the situation today.

Aurescu asked the Hungarian authorities to adopt an emergency resolution that can allow the Romanians to resume transit on Hungary’s territory. The Romanian minister stressed the "extremely sensitive character of this situation", adding that information about the closure of the Hungarian borders was not available in due time in advance.

Citing a press release by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the report says that Szijjártó confirmed that Hungary will support an exceptional measure regarding the repatriation of the Romanian citizens as soon as possible, with the necessary measures to be enforced by the Interior Ministries of the two countries.