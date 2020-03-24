More than 3 mln masks arrive from China

MTI – Econews

A consignment of medical supplies has arrived from China, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning, state news wire MTI reports.

Photo by DimaBerlin/Shutterstock.com

More than 3 million masks, 100,000 tests, and 86 ventilators have arrived from China, Orbán said.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, the prime minister discussed healthcare capacities, adding that Hungary has ordered "huge batches" of protective gear "from the East", with over ten planes expected to deliver medical supplies.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.