More than 17.5 mln masks arrived over the past week

Some 17.516 million masks arrived in Hungary over the past week and more protection equipment will arrive this week, kormany.hu reports citing Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

"As a result, we have now approached the one hundred million mark with relation to the number of face masks imported since the outbreak of the global pandemic," Szojjártó pointed out in Parliament yesterday. “620 respirators also arrived last week, and the shipment of parts is also occurring continuously."

He added that some 525,000 virus test kits arrived last week, increasing the number of test kits imported to nearly 2.5 million. There are contracts still in force for a further 1.2 million kits.

Furthermore, 16.14 million sets of PPE clothing (such as gloves and isolation jackets) arrived last week. The total number of PPE clothing sets now stands at more than 56 million, with a further 13 million set to arrive in the future. According to the minister, the 850,000 pharmaceutical products ordered by the government have also arrived.

He also pointed out that a donation of more than 70,000 face masks had arrived from China for Budapest’s District VI, the distribution of which is in process.

