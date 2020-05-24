More PPE arrives via airbridge in Hungary

Ekaterina Sidorina

Hungary has received 501,000 masks in the past four days, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in the Facebook video todaz (Sunday, May 24).

Photo by Shutterstock.com

In addition, 2,773 patient monitors and 309 ventilators havearrived via the Hungarian-Chinese air bridge. More personal protection equipment shipments are expected tomorrow (Monday).

“Sufficient levels and quality of stocks is a fundamental condition for long-term healthcare defence,” Szijjártó said.