More PPE arrives via airbridge in Hungary

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Hungary has received 501,000 masks in the past four days, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in the Facebook video todaz (Sunday, May 24).
In addition, 2,773 patient monitors and 309 ventilators havearrived via the Hungarian-Chinese air bridge. More personal protection equipment shipments are expected tomorrow (Monday).
“Sufficient levels and quality of stocks is a fundamental condition for long-term healthcare defence,” Szijjártó said.
scroll for moreall times CET
Magyar Suzuki Corporation
ManpowerGroup Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben