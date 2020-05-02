More plasma donations used for curing COVID-19

Ekaterina Sidorina

The amount of plasma donors is increasing, Dr. István Vályi-Nagy, Chief Physician at the South-Pest Center Hospital, said during the Operational Group’s press briefing today (Saturday, May 2).

A COVID-19 coronavirus survivor donating blood plasma. Photo by Gecko Studio / Shutterstock.com

The rising number of blood donations from people who have already had COVID-19 is going to be used by the scientific consortium controlled by Miklós Kásler, Minister of Human Capacities.

“Roughly 300 potential donors who have recovered from the disease have so far been notified by Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller, asking them to donate plasma,” stated Vályi-Nagy.

The chief physician added that he is very optimistic about the plasma treatment of coronavirus-infected patients, hoping that even more patients will be able to receive this type of care in the future.

He said that the plasma samples can be stored for a long time, meaning the stocks could be available even in the event of a second wave of infection.

