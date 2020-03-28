More medical supplies arrive to Hungary

Ekaterina Sidorina

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó has announced that a new shipment of medical supplies arrives today (Saturday, March 28), bringing another 27 tonnes of protective equipment from China.

File photo is illustrative only.

Two additional shipments will be delivered on Sunday to ensure that everyone involved in healthcare is equipped with the necessary protective gear.

“The most important thing is to protect peopleʼs health and life, and here it is crucial that Hungary has sufficient means of protection,” said the minister.

In connection to that, the coronavirus operational group has announced that the military-style medical command system for hospitals in Hungary will start from Monday.

The main goal of the changes is to let the doctors concentrate solely on the primary care for the patients, while a different system deals with organizational matters and the supply of equipment and medicines.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.