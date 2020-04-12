More medical masks arrived on Sunday

Ekaterina Sidorina

Another plane with medical supplies arrived at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport today (Sunday, April 12) from Shenzhen, in China.

Photo by Reshetnikov_art/Shutterstock.com

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced on his Facebook page that 1,365,000 masks were onboard the shipment.

He added that six more planes are waiting for permission to take off from Beijing and Shanghai. Szijjártó stressed that care for medical workers has to be provided continuously, even during the holidays, therefore the air bridge between China and Hungary cannot be closed at any circumstances.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.