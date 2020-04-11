More medical equipment delivered to Hungary

Ekaterina Sidorina

More than five million masks, 20,000 test kits and 5,000 pairs of gloves were delivered to Hungary on Friday (April 10) and Saturday (April 11), the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced via his Facebook page.

Szijjártó reminded readers that the number of people infected with COVID-19 is increasing, and so does the intensity of the healthcare operation, which is why the continuous availability of the protective equipment is essential for the successful work of medical personnel.

The minister stressed that the air bridge between China and Hungary, joined by the Korean shipment on Saturday, was intended exactly for the purpose of constant supply.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.