More curfew violations over the weekend

Ekaterina Sidorina

More cases of curfew rules violations happened over the weekend, the Operational Group announced at its online briefing today (Sunday, April 26).

"Although the virus is spreading more slowly than previously thought, we cannot be irresponsible," warned Colonel Tibor Lakatos, the head of the Operational Group.

He stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic has not passed, but it is spreading at a pace that will allow the reduction of the severity of protective measures.

Lakatos emphasized that this does not mean the rules regarding health will not have to be followed, but "we can restart some different activities under certain restrictions."

