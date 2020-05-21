MOL rolls back plans to close 28 gas stations in Hungary

MTI – Econews

MOL has scrapped earlier plans to close 28 gas stations in Hungary - 6% of its network - because of a drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

"Earlier, vehicle fuel sales at group level were down 30%-40% from the same period a year earlier, but we have seen a significant improvement in the recent period," MOL said.

As lockdowns are lifted, MOL said it is re-opening 29 petrol stations in the Czech Republic, 26 in Serbia, one in Slovakia, and one in Slovenia. In Bosnia, 33 petrol stations are returning to normal operation after business hours were cut, it added.

MOL has about 2,000 petrol stations in the region, including 468 in Hungary.

