Minister proposes suspension of dedicated shopping hours for elderly

MTI – Econews

Minister for Families Katalin Novák said she would propose to Prime Minister Viktor Orban that dedicated shopping times for the elderly be suspended during the holidays, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Novák was speaking in a video posted on her Facebook website after consulting the Council of the Elderly on their experience of the dedicated shopping hours introduced on November 23.

The council proposed the suspension at least for the weekends in order to avoid crowded scenes and the building up of tension among age groups, she said adding that she will forward the proposal to the PM.

On Thursday retail trade organizations also asked the Ministry of Technology and Innovation for the suspension.

The decree designated the periods between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on weekdays, and between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on weekends, as dedicated shopping hours solely for people 65 and over in supermarkets, pharmacies and stores that sell fast-moving consumer goods. They are allowed to shop in those shops outside the dedicated periods.