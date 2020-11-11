Military to help enforce curfew

MTI – Econews

Hungarian soldiers will help to enforce an evening curfew in place from Wednesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Image by M.Moira / Shutterstock.com

In a video message posted on his Facebook page, Orbán said he had agreed with Interior Minister Sándor Pintér and Defence Minister Tibor Benkő on involving soldiers in the effort to enforce the curfew and maintain public order. He added that soldiers could also be used, when possible, to ease the burden on the healthcare sector.

The PM noted that the legal and financial conditions for involving the soldiers, as well as manpower issues, had been clarified between a meeting of the Operative Corps, the body coordinating Hungaryʼs response to the pandemic, in the morning and a cabinet meeting later in the day. He added that one or two decisions would be taken at the cabinet meeting as a formality, after which time the decree on the matter would be signed.

A curfew is in force between 8 p.m. in the evening and 5 a.m. in the morning.