Mild coronavirus cases do not require hospitalization, govʼt says

Bence Gaál

The government said that people who get infected with COVID-19 but only display mild symptoms must remain in a home quarantine, while those with severe symptoms, and patients belonging to any of the high-risk groups will be hospitalized, according to a report by Abouthungary.hu.

The government argues that preparations are needed for the appearance of mass coronavirus incidences in Hungary. The increase in confirmed cases does not mean that every infected individual will be hospitalized.

Patients requiring hospitalization (typically those over 60 years of age, people suffering from symptoms such as respiratory difficulties, and chronic patients) will be transported to the territorially designated hospital or a disease control hospital by the ambulance service. Patients in a serious condition may need intensive care or even mechanical ventilation, the report warns.

Those with mild symptoms who do not fall into a high-risk group will be required to remain in a home quarantine in order to prevent infecting others.

