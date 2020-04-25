Medical supplies arrive from Tianjin

A new medical shipment has arrived in Budapest via the Chinese-Hungarian air bridge, this time from Tianjin, a city in northern China on the shore of the Bohai Sea, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced on his Facebook page today (Saturday, April 25).

The minister said the flight brought 2,600,000 masks, 10,000 pieces of protective clothing and 21 ventilators to Budapest.

"We must prepare for a long-term defense, so we have to be sure we have the assets necessary for medical protection,” Szijjártó stressed.

