Masks compulsory on Budapest public transport from tomorrow

BBJ

The governmentʼs official English-language coronavirus information website, abouthungary.hu, has reminded visitors that from tomorrow (Monday, April 27), people using public transport in Budapest will have to wear a face mask or cover their face with a scarf. Minors under the age of six are exempt.

Photo by PV productions / Shutterstock.com

The municipal regulations on masks will also apply to people shopping in Budapestʼs stores or markets, and those travelling in taxis.

The blanket obligation will not, however, apply to people who have a disease that prevents them from wearing a mask, and those who suffer from asthma or who have a hard time breathing.

