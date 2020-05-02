Marriott brand hotels band together for healthcare support

Ekaterina Sidorina

A collaboration between Marriott brand hotels across the country and has seen HUF 2.5 million worth of textiles and hygiene products delivered to Szent László Hospital in the capital and Bács-Kiskun County Hospital in Kecskemét.

Photo courtesy of Budapest Marriott Hotel

From the textiles, some 130 sheets (made by Massi 21 Tailor) were provided to ambulances transporting COVID-19 patient, itself a donation worth HUF 1 mln. The delivery of the donations to the health institutions was organized by Hertz Car Rental.

The DNB Budapest restaurant of Marriott Hotel also joined in the charitable act by supporting the work of the National Ambulance Service with a HUF 1,300 donation for each of its Easter food home deliveries.

In addition, the restaurant is preparing 50 portions of paprikás csirke (chicken paprikash) for the staff of Szent László Hospital (an isolation hospital in Budapest for those with COVID-19) and the National Korányi Institute of Pulmonology on a weekly basis, with Fabri Tours completing the deliveries.

Socially deprived

Four Points by Sheraton Kecskemét supplied the Happy Karol Wojtyla Friendship Center with 100 hot food servings during the Easter holidays for the socially deprived.

“Through our support, we would like to thank all healthcare workers for their sacrificial and exemplary work, and we wish everyone very good health,” said Arne Klehn, general manager of the Budapest Marriott Hotel.

The hotels involved in the charitable giving were: Budapest Marriott Hotel; Courtyard by Marriott Budapest City Center; Ritz-Carlton, Budapest; and Four Points by Sheraton Kecskemét.

