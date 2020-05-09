Many ideas received to overcome the emergency

Ekaterina Sidorina

More than 450 ideas and project proposals were submitted to the “COVIDEA” online competition, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) announced today (Saturday, May 9).

Photo by anyaivanova / Shutterstock.com

The competition was introduced in April with a deadline of May 7, and invited ideas and solutions to help overcome the emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic and deal with new challenges regarding COVID-19.

According to the ministry, the interest shown in “COVIDEA” was higher than expected, with 458 ideas and project proposals submitted by individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises and research and development institutions.

Almost half of the submissions concern the fields of health and medicine, and a third of ideas offer IT and digital solutions. Many proposals also touch upon educational, financial and legal topics.

In the statement, Parliamentary and Strategic Secretary of State Tamás Schanda, of the ITM, stated that "encouraging innovation is now more important than ever, as it is also essential for effective defense and the relaunch of Hungary."

